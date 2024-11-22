WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder explored the difference in sleep patterns in women and men.The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, was based on experiments conducted in mice.The study showed that female mice, on average, slept about an hour less per day than their male counterparts. They also experience less restorative sleep compared to men due to higher environmental sensitivity.'In humans, men and women exhibit distinct sleep patterns, often attributed to lifestyle factors and caregiving roles,' said senior author Rachel Rowe, assistant professor of integrative physiology.'Our results suggest that biological factors may play a more substantial role in driving these sleep differences than previously recognized.'The team underscored the need for further biomedical research to study sleep behavior in men and female.'The most surprising finding here isn't that male and female mice sleep differently. It's that no one has thoroughly shown this until now,' Rowe added.The researchers also highlighted the need for equal representation of both sexes to improve the accuracy of the study and develop more effective treatments.'When females are underrepresented, drugs that work best for them may seem ineffective, or side effects that hit hardest may go unnoticed,' Rowe explained.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX