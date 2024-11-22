WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As of November 9, about 34.7 percent and 17.9 percent of the U.S. adults have received influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, respectively, during the 2024-25 season, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The report was based on the National Immunization Survey-Adult COVID Module, a random-digit-dialed cellular telephone survey of adults. During this, they answered questions about 'receipt of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV vaccines, vaccination intent, behavioral and social drivers of vaccination, and sociodemographic characteristics'.The data also showed that respiratory syncytial virus vaccination coverage was 39.7 percent in adults aged 75 and above, and 31.6 percent in adults aged 60-74 at increased risk.Maryland reported the highest number of people who were vaccinated against influenza, and Vermont has the highest vaccination rate for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico reported lowest vaccination rate against both influenza and COVID-19.Further, the report found that 35 percent of adults are willing to receive an influenza vaccine, 41 percent are ready to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and 40 percent are open to receive a RSV vaccine.Earlier this week, a survey conducted by Pew Research Center disclosed that 60 percent of the U.S. adults are not planning to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine, about 25 percent are likely to get a booster, and 15 percent had already taken the latest vaccine.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX