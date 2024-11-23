Tesla's revolutionary "Cybercab" robotaxi is making waves across European showrooms, showcasing the company's ambitious vision for autonomous transportation. The futuristic two-seater, built on the Model 3 platform, features distinctive gull-wing doors and operates entirely without conventional controls like steering wheels and pedals. Instead, passengers will control their journey through a dedicated app interface. Tesla's strategic decision to employ camera-based systems rather than costly LiDAR technology demonstrates their innovative approach to autonomous driving. The vehicle's production is scheduled to commence in 2026, with public demonstrations currently underway in major European cities including Berlin, Paris, and London, though specific launch dates for European markets remain undefined.

Market Performance Update

The market has responded favorably to Tesla's autonomous vehicle developments, with the company's stock approaching its 52-week high of $358.64. Trading at $345.30 with a daily gain of 1.0%, the stock's performance reflects strong investor confidence in Tesla's future direction. Analysts project earnings of $3.33 per share for the upcoming fiscal year, highlighting the company's positive trajectory despite facing challenges in the Chinese market, where recent safety concerns have necessitated a significant vehicle recall.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...