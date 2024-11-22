Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 23.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Microsofts, Googles und Amazons nukleares Wettrennen macht diese Uranaktie zu einem Muss!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JX9C | ISIN: BE0974265945 | Ticker-Symbol: 59FE
Stuttgart
22.11.24
13:33 Uhr
13,150 Euro
+0,100
+0,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30013,85011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2024 18:37 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fluxys LNG ready to implement the14th EU sanctions package

Finanznachrichten News

On June 24th, the Council of the European Union adopted a 14th sanctions package against Russia. Fluxys LNG, the Zeebrugge terminal operator, 100% subsidiary of the listed company Fluxys Belgium, has adapted its operational rules to be fully compliant with the adopted sanctions which will be applicable to the existing contracts as from March 26 2025.
Currently, these existing contracts will be continued in full compliance with the sanctions without any negative impact on the financial performance of Fluxys Belgium.

Press contact

Press team: +32 2 282 74 44 • press@fluxys.com

About Fluxys Belgium

Fluxys Belgium is a Euronext listed subsidiary of infrastructure group Fluxys headquartered in Belgium. With 900 employees the company operates 4,000 kilometers of pipeline, a liquefied natural gas terminal totalling a yearly regasification capacity of 174 TWh and an underground storage facility.

Fluxys LNG, a 100% subsidiary of Fluxys Belgium, is the regulated operator of the LNG terminal at Zeebrugge.

As a purpose-led company, Fluxys Belgium together with its stakeholders contributes to a better society by shaping a bright energy future. Building on the unique assets of its infrastructure and its commercial and technical expertise, Fluxys Belgium is committed to transporting hydrogen, biomethane or any other carbon-neutral energy carrier as well as CO2, accommodating the capture, usage and storage of the latter.

www.fluxys.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.