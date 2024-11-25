WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anteris Technologies Global Corp. announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock in the U.S. The amount of Common Stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed Offering have not yet been determined.The company intends to list its Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'AVR.'Following the Offering, ATGC intends to list its CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'AVR.'TD Cowen, Barclays and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering, with Lake Street Capital Markets acting as lead manager.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX