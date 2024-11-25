MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence survey data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, manufacturing sentiment and capacity utilization figures are due from Turkey.At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases employment data for the third quarter.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for October. Prices had declined 5.2 percent annually in September.At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to release German monthly business sentiment survey data. The business climate index is forecast to fall to 86.1 in November from 86.5 in the previous month.In the meantime, industrial production and producer prices from Poland are due. Economists expect industrial production to grow 1.8 percent on year in October, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in September. Producer prices are forecast to fall 5.5 percent annually after a 6.3 percent decrease.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX