LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK), a British commercial pest control services company, on Thursday announced that Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will join the Board as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from January 1, 2025.He succeeds Stuart Ingall-Tombs, who has been CFO for 4 years. Ingall-Tombs is retiring and will step down from the Board on December 31, after 17 years with the firm.Edgecliffe-Johnson will join the firm on December 1 as CFO Designate as part of the transition process. Meanwhile, Ingall-Tombs will continue to be available to support a smooth handover, including assisting with the completion of the company's financial statements for the year 2024.Edgecliffe-Johnson, with around 25 years' experience in finance and international businesses, most recently has been CFO and a member of the Board at Flutter Entertainment PLC.Prior to that, he was CFO, Group Head of Strategy, and member of the Board and Executive Committee at InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. Before joining IHG in 2004, Edgecliffe-Johnson was an Associate Director, Corporate Finance at HSBC Holdings PLC.Commenting on the appointment, Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, said, 'He has an exceptional track record and reputation, and I am confident he will make a significant impact in this critical role. I am really looking forward to us working together, as his breadth of experience, along with the insights and guidance he will bring, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our Right Way Strategy in North America and across the rest of the Group.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX