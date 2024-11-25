Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from the 2024 field reconnaissance program at its 100% owned TREO Project, ("the Property") located 85 km Northeast from Prince George, British Columbia.

Out of the 113 rock samples collected, the assay results saw a peak value of 28.97% TREO* with 17 samples that assayed above 1.0% TREO* as shown in the Results Table below. Additionally, numerous assays from the same sample set exhibited anomalous niobium values, with a peak of 2.91% Nb2O5 and 20 samples exceeding 0.15% Nb2O5 as shown in the Results Table below. All samples were sourced from bedrock/outcrop exposures within mapped carbonatites featuring iron-oxide alteration, altered phyllites, and syenites. The grades of TREO and niobium were found to correlate with varying degrees of alteration.

Plans to expand on the results include off-season modelling, including 3D projections to project and define drill targets, as well as planning additional reconnaissance work programs for the next season to both broaden and define targets.

"The consistent high-grade, at-surface results extending over 4 kilometers from Wicheeda Lake provide excellent definition and strong encouragement for the potential of broad zones of mineralization," commented CEO Reagan Glazier. "Our team is working diligently to advance the TREO project, enhancing our understanding of the region and ensuring the best possible outcomes for the upcoming drill program."

TREO Project

The TREO project is situated ~50 kilometers due East of Bear Lake, British Columbia, which touts an active railway, powerlines driven by hydroelectric projects, and year-round maintained roads. The Wicheeda district features a development-stage Rare-Earth project with a positive economic assessment study**, making nearby areas highly prospective for additional discoveries.

The road-accessible property enables low-cost exploration programs with simple logistics. All sides of the mineral tenure feature Forest-Service Roads with bridges in place, reducing the overall footprint required to conduct our programs. Upcoming programs will aim to strategically target extensions in key locations in preparation of a more detailed study.

Results Table 1 - Sample Assays with Results Over 0.15% for Nb2O5 and Over 1% TREO

Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The analytical work reported herein (sample preparation and analysis) was performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") at their Kamloops, B.C. facilities. Actlabs is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory independent of Neotech Metals and the QP. Samples were dried to 60 degrees Celsius, sieved to keep particles smaller than -177 µm, and analyzed using multi-element Fusion ICP-MS via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (Actlabs' 4LITHO analysis code). Neotech follows industry-standard procedures for the work carried out on the TREO Project, with a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples, including blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, were systematically inserted both by the Company and Actlabs for analysis. Neotech detected no significant QA/QC issues during the data review.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio including its new flagship, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

**Direct reference to Defense Metals Preliminary Economic Assessment Report done by SRK Consulting named "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada - Dated January 2022" - link to study https://minedocs.com/22/Wicheeda-PEA-01062022.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

