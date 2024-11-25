BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Uxin Limited (UXIN):Earnings: -RMB60.84 million in Q2 vs. -RMB335.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.00 in Q2 vs. -RMB0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Uxin Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB45.18 million or RMB0.00 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB497.22 million in Q2 vs. RMB356.07 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX