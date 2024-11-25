PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved in November after falling in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.The economic sentiment index climbed to 98.0 in November from 96.8 in October.Meanwhile, the industrial confidence index weakened to 90.9 from 94.8, and the sentiment index in trade rose to 96.4 from 91.8 in the previous month.The business confidence indicator stood at 97.3 versus 96.0 in October.Data showed confidence among consumers strengthened in November, and the sentiment index advanced to 101.6 from 100.7 in October.The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic to deteriorate over the next 12 months and their financial situation to worsen over the next 12 months was almost unchanged, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX