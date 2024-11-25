BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluidra, a global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, has agreed to acquire 100% of BAC pool systems ('BAC'). The company is a recognized manufacturer and distributor of automatic, manual and safety covers for both residential and commercial pools with operations in Germany and Switzerland.

BAC has a team of around 60 employees and expects FY 2024 sales and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately €13 million and €2.5 million, respectively. With this acquisition, Fluidra strengthens its position in pool covers in Central Europe, a sustainable solution with growing demand as it significantly reduces water evaporation and heat loss in pools, generating savings both in refill water and energy consumption.

Heinz Sommer, Delegate of BAC's Board of Directors and shareholders' representative said: "We are delighted to join Fluidra, a global leader in the pool sector that shares our values and vision. This partnership not only secures BAC's long-term success but also strengthens our ability to serve our customers and drive growth in our region".

"We are excited about this acquisition. BAC will broaden our range of pool covers offering in Central Europe geographically complementing our current market presence, which is primarily in France and Iberia. This transaction is fully aligned with our growth strategy and our commitment to sustainability", said Jaime Ramírez, Fluidra's CEO.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Commitment to sustainability

Pool covers prevent water evaporation by up to 90% and save up to 70% of pool heating costs. In addition, they keep debris, dirt and leaves out of the water. Fluidra thus strengthens its strategy, which aims to reach 80% of sustainable products by 2035 by promoting solutions that respect the environment and optimize resources.

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR: SM), is a global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector. It is currently listed on the Ibex 35, Spain's benchmark stock market index, and on the FTSE4Good Index Series, a benchmark index in terms of sustainability. Fluidra can be highlighted for its wide range of innovative connected products and services, all of which are available in the 45-plus countries in which it operates. The company owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most well-known and trusted brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

Contacts

Press:

Xana Pena, xana.pena@tinkle.es, +34 674 73 47 82