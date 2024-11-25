Q Battery Metals Corp.: QMET has 11 claims and 633 hectares Property in Ville-Marie, Quebec Hydrogen Camp

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC:BTKRF)(FRA:ONBA) is pleased to discover that their Lorrain claims are now within the new and exciting exploration for hydrogen in the Ville-Marie, Lorrainville and Béarn region of Quebec. The region has undergone a claim staking rush following the discovery of elevated hydrogen gas in soil by Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (QIMC). In their October 3 news release, QIMC announced their acquisition of new zones of prospective geology in the Duhamel, Fabre-West and Bearn areas, which align with the geological indicators of the natural hydrogen district. The QMET claims are located two kilometres north of Béarn and five kilometres east of Ville-Marie, and are within fourteen kilometres southeast of the QIMC gas-in-soil discovery grid area.

QMET obtained the Lorrain property through claim staking in 2020. Interest in the area was initially related to historic exploration of the ultramafic rocks for precious metals (PGE and gold); however, the claims were staked over a diverse geologic setting with potential for other commodities. The area is now observed to contain the components of the volcanic belt-graben model used by QIMC to guide their exploration for hydrogen. QIMC states that several geologic features of the area are highly favorable for hydrogen where the sedimentary rocks of the Cobalt Group are injected by numerous Nipissing mafic dykes and sills that can act as impermeable barriers that limit the ascent of hydrogen to the surface, acting as a hydrocarbon trap.

QMET now has 11 claims totalling 633 hectares in the Ville-Marie - Bearn hydrogen exploration region. The claims are underlain by Paleoproterozoic Cobalt Group sedimentary rocks in contact with Neoarchean mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks, and intrusion of Archean peridotite bodies. Regional scale fault structures are mapped within one kilometre of the claims.

The QMET geologic team will continue to assess the Lorrain claims for potential exploration programs designed for hydrogen.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, with exploration primarily targeting base and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

LORRAIN HYDROGEN PROJECT, QUEBEC (MAP)

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

