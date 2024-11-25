Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA: SCA signs a new credit facility agreement of SEK 6 billion

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has signed a new credit facility of SEK 6 billion. The new facility is a refinancing of the current undrawn credit facility of SEK 5 billion, which was signed in 2019. The credit facility is primarily a back-up facility that will remain undrawn and serve as a liquidity reserve for the company.

The facility has a maturity of 5 years containing two extension options of 1 year each. Participating banks are Danske Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Svenska Handelsbanken, and Swedbank, all acting as "Mandated Lead Arrangers" and "Bookrunners". Swedbank is the "Co-ordinator", and Svenska Handelsbanken serves as the "Facility Agent".

