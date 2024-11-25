ZignSec AB: Interim report for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024

ZignSec

Third quarter in summary

Net revenue, that amounted to SEK 21.7 (21.7) million, remained unchanged compared with the corresponding period the year before.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.0 (-5.4) million.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 20.6 (9.4) million.

Equity amounted to SEK 122.1 (170.1) million.

Significant events during the third quarter

G2 Acquisition Inc. made a public cash offer to the shareholders of ZignSec and holders of warrants of series T01 to tender all their shares and warrants in the Company.

Significant events after the end of the third quarter

ZignSec has signed an agreement with the world's largest platform marketplace for wine, Vivino. The agreement enables Vivino to perform age verification through identity verification on their clients.

ZignSec has signed an agreement with Ninja Casino, a brand under Entain, to provide customer verification and monitoring services in Sweden.

A comment from the CEO Glenn Mac Donald:

The third quarter 2024 was marked by meaningful progress in our strategic initiatives that led G2 Acquisition Inc. to make a public offer to acquire all the shares and warrants in the Company, and in November G2 declared that the offer will be completed unconditionally.

For more information, please contact:

Glenn Mac Donald, CEO

Tel: +31 647 13 26 22

glenn.macdonald@zignsec.com

Marie-Louise Gefwert, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70 644 90 80

marie-louise.gefwert@zignsec.com

About ZignSec

ZignSec is a technology group in the fast-growing RegTech industry. The company provides SAAS platform with digital real-time solutions for customer due diligence and ID verification with global reach. The solutions are used by companies that in turn can optimize their processes for "onboarding" both corporate customers and consumers and at the same time ensure compliance with ever-changing local and global regulatory requirements for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML).

Link to where the report is published on ZignSec's Website:

https://zignsec.com/investorrelations/

Nasdaq First North (ZIGN)

Certified Adviser: Eminova Fondkommission AB, Phone: +46 8 684 211 00

This information is information that ZignSec is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-25 08:00 CET.