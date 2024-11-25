JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Three people have been arrested over the murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates.Rabbi Kogan, an envoy of the the New York-based orthodox Jewish organisation Chabad Lubavitch to the UAE, had been missing in Dubai since Thursday.Chabad-Lubavitch says the 28-year-old Israeli-Moldovan citizen was abducted by Islamic terrorists.Kogan and his wife Rivky, a U.S. citizen, have been living in Dubai.Sunday, the UAE interior ministry said Kogan's body had been found. It did not disclose the identity of three persons arrested in connection with his death.Israeli Prime Minister's office said, 'The State of Israel will act in all of its abilities to bring to justice the criminals responsible for his death.'The U.S. Government strongly condemned the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan.'This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board,' NSC Spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement.He added that the United States is working in close coordination with Israeli and UAE authorities, and that it has offered all appropriate forms of support. 'Those who carried out this crime, and anyone supporting them, must be held fully accountable,' the statement said.The Iranian Embassy in UAE denied accusations of Iran's involvement in Kogan's murder.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX