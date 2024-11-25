European aviation giant Airbus has announced the second phase of its ambitious share buyback initiative, prompting a positive market response with shares climbing 1.6 percent to €140.12. The company plans to acquire an additional 2.127 million shares between November 25, 2024, and January 24, 2025, matching the volume of its recently completed first phase. This strategic move is part of a comprehensive program targeting a total acquisition of 4.254 million shares by March 2025, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value through systematic capital allocation.

Financial Performance Underpins Strategy

The buyback announcement comes amid robust financial performance, with Airbus reporting a 5.32 percent revenue increase to €15.69 billion in the latest quarter. The company's earnings per share also showed significant improvement, rising from €1.02 to €1.24. Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting a target price of €160.89 and anticipating a dividend increase to €2.16 per share for the current year, despite ongoing challenges in the engine supply chain that could impact the company's ambitious delivery targets for 2024.

