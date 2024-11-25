DJ HomeToGo announces Travel Agency Hub by HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger, the new gateway for trusted travel agency partners to explore and book an unparalleled selection of vacation rentals worldwide

Luxembourg, 25 November 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced the launch of Travel Agency Hub by HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger ("Travel Agency Hub"). This purpose-built gateway is designed specifically for travel agencies to easily access HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger's suite of White Label solutions.

Travel Agency Hub marks the newest product within HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger, a comprehensive suite of software and redistribution solutions for travel industry players, first introduced by HomeToGo in December 2023. HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger leverages adaptable technology solutions, including White Label and API integrations, to empower travel and tourism platforms with seamless access to HomeToGo's extensive vacation rental inventory and cutting-edge technology. With Travel Agency Hub, HomeToGo's trusted travel agency partners can easily search and book exceptional vacation homes for their clients worldwide, enjoying competitive commissions on every booking. Travel Agency Hub offers the same intuitive experience as the HomeToGo B2C Marketplace, with exclusive features tailored to travel agency partners. With a simple login, travel agents gain access to the world's largest selection of vacation rentals to enhance their offerings and benefit from insights into booking activity as well as a tailored payment and invoicing process. It also unlocks support from HomeToGo's dedicated in-house Customer Experience team - a standout benefit of all HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger products.

Travel Agency Hub is currently being piloted with two of HomeToGo's valued travel agency partners, FDM Travel and Fora with plans to welcome additional partners in the coming weeks and months.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: "With HomeToGo_PRO, we're focused on creating technology solutions for the travel industry that make our partners more successful. This includes our Doppelgänger suite of redistribution solutions, which provide partners with easy ways to include vacation rentals into their offering. Today's launch of Travel Agency Hub is the latest example of how Doppelgänger is changing the game: This powerful new gateway enables our travel agency partners to effortlessly integrate our unmatched selection of vacation rentals into their product, while also unlocking valuable new demand sources for us - a true win-win. We're excited to unveil this latest advancement to HomeToGo_PRO Doppelgänger's White Label solutions as another step forward in transforming travel."

Anders Iversen, CEO of FDM Travel: "HomeToGo's new Travel Agency Hub provides FDM Travel with easy access to the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, coupled with the high-quality experience HomeToGo is known for. This tool offers added advantages specifically tailored to travel agency partners, like competitive commissions, booking insights, dedicated customer support, and more. Partnering with HomeToGo to enhance our portfolio with their extensive selection of vacation rentals worldwide is a clear strategic choice for us."

Jake Peters, Co-Founder & CPO/CTO of Fora: "At Fora we're constantly working to make the job of a travel advisor as seamless as possible. We're excited to be part of the launch of HomeToGo's' new Travel Agency Hub that brings their selection of high quality homes to our global community of over 5,000 travel advisors who are interested in finding ways to book vacation rentals for their clients."

Travel Agency Hub is available to travel agents in 27 languages and currencies for bookings to global destinations. Partners interested in Travel Agency Hub are invited to apply by completing a request form or by contacting HomeToGo at agency@hometogo.pro. Visit https://www.hometogo.com/doppelgaenger/ for further information.

Media Note: Product images and concepts for editorial use can be found here.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals.

With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, the HomeToGo Marketplace offers the world's largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.

HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG" (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about Media Contact Caroline Burns press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact Sebastian Grabert, CFA +49 157 501 63731 IR@hometogo.com End of Media Release

