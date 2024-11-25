WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has released the National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution.It outlines opportunities for action to protect communities from the impacts of plastic production and waste and details how government agencies, businesses, non-profits, and communities can take additional action to prevent plastic pollution. This strategy also aligns with the United States' commitment to negotiating an ambitious international agreement with the aim of protecting public health and the environment by reducing plastic pollution around the world.The strategy is the third pillar of EPA's 'Building a Circular Economy for All' effort, following national strategies on recycling and reducing food loss and waste.Proposed actions from the strategy include reducing the production and consumption of single-use plastic products and increasing the U.S. capacity to reuse and refill products, including in the federal government; Measuring the environmental and human health impacts throughout the life-cycle of single-use products; and Enhancing public policies and incentives to decrease plastic pollution, including working with others to create a national extended producer responsibility framework.EPA is issuing this national strategy as the international community gathers in Busan, South Korea, for the final meeting of the International Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, to develop an international legally binding instrument on the environmental issue. The strategy will help inform the international community of the wide range of actions available and already taken in the United State, according to EPA.EPA, with input from industry and trade organizations, national and community-based non-profit organizations, government agencies, Tribes, and private individuals, identified objectives and actions to address environmental and human health concerns by eliminating U.S. release of plastic into the environment and reducing exposure to plastic pollution.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX