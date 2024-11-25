WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An alarming report released by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime on Monday reveals that in 2023, 140 women and girls died every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman killed every 10 minutes.Released on the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the report sheds light on the global crisis of femicide and calls for urgent action.'The epidemic of violence against women and girls shames humanity,' said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his address for the day. 'The world must heed this call. We need urgent action for justice and accountability, and support for advocacy.'The report also coincides with the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10.This year, the UNITE campaign is drawing attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women under the theme, 'Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed. NoExcuse. UNITE to End Violence against Women.'According to the report, Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicides, with 21,700 women killed in 2023, followed by the Americas and Oceania.In Europe and the Americas, most victims were killed by their intimate partners, comprising 64 per cent and 58 per cent of cases, respectively. In contrast, women in Africa and Asia were more likely to be killed by family members than by partners, reflecting varied cultural and social dynamics responsible for this discrimination.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX