Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched Wellness"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom announces today that Harrison Aaron, a nominee of Gotham Green Partners, LLC ("Gotham Green"), has resigned as a director of the Company effective November 22, 2024. The Company is pleased to announce that Trevor Mayer has been appointed as a replacement nominee director of Gotham Green effective November 22, 2024. The Company would like to thank Mr. Aaron for his services as a director of the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Trevor Mayer

Mr. Mayer is Associate General Counsel at Santa Monica based investment firm Gotham Green having joined the firm in late 2019. Mr. Mayer's primary responsibilities at Gotham Green include drafting and negotiating transaction and fund documents, assisting in due diligence for prospective portfolio companies, and working with existing portfolio companies on a wide variety of legal issues. Prior to joining Gotham Green, Mr. Mayer was an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cooley LLP where he focused on private equity M&A and fund formation. Mr. Mayer is originally from Chicago, IL and graduated with honors from the University of Chicago Law School and with high honors from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Kinesiology.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Psyched Wellness:

Psyched Wellness is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231233

SOURCE: Psyched Wellness Ltd.