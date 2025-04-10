Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, AME Wellness Inc., working with its advisors, Zerkalo LLC, have completed an initial pilot run of our new dietary supplement in form of a 4 oz shot. The purpose of this pilot run is to beta test the shot with a select target group of consumers and gather feedback on the taste, the effect, and marketing data relating to the product. As part of this process, the Company will stress test its website, 3pl and shipping process to ensure that its fulfilment capabilities are in place in advance of the product launch.

"We are very excited to share this next phase in the development of our new dietary supplement shot," says, Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company. "Zerkalo, our partners in the brand development have done an excellent job building this product and we look forward to sharing it in full, when the team is ready to launch."

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to researching and producing consumer packaged goods products derived from our proprietary extract of the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, AME-1.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of the Company to develop Amanita Muscaria-derived products and secure long-term manufacturing contract; the sufficiency of current production run for AME-1 and Calm; the success of Zerkalo in developing new dietary supplement; the safety of Amanita Muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; and the uses and potential benefits of Amanita Muscaria.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to continue to develop its mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the continued growth of the Company.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the market; risks with respect to the safety of Amanita Muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; and the risk that there is no potential benefit of Amanita Muscaria consumption.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Psyched Wellness Ltd.