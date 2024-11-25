WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5 ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips distributed in 22 states citing a contamination of undeclared wheat, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The recall was initiated after the firm, on November 19, was contacted by a consumer stating the pouches contained Crispy Onions instead of the Tortilla Strips. The Crispy Onion Strips contains wheat which is not listed on the label for the Tortilla Strips.The recall involves Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, packaged in stand-up resealable pouches, with UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and Best By Date June 20, 2025.The impacted product was distributed between September 30 and November 11 by distribution centers in: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, MD, ME, MI, MN, NC, NJ, OH, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, and WA.People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. However, no illnesses have been reported so far related to the recalled product.Consumers who have purchased these impacted products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard them.In similar recalls, Zelienople, Pennsylvania-based Con Yeager Spice Co. in mid-October called back Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits citing the possible presence of undeclared wheat and soy.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX