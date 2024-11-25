Commerzbank's stock experienced a significant setback on Monday, plummeting 6.5% and falling below the crucial €15 mark amid diminishing prospects of a UniCredit takeover. The sharp decline, which has accumulated to a 16% drop from recent highs of nearly €17, comes as UniCredit shifts its focus toward potential acquisitions in the Italian market, particularly expressing interest in Banco BPM. The German government's skeptical stance toward the takeover, maintaining its 12% stake, coupled with UniCredit's current access to 21% of Commerzbank shares through financial instruments, has created substantial uncertainty around the acquisition prospects.

Share Buyback Program Continues

Despite the market turbulence and takeover speculation, Commerzbank maintains its commitment to its share buyback initiative. The bank's recent trading activity demonstrates this commitment, with the acquisition of 3.88 million shares at prices ranging between €15.30 and €16.15. Since the program's initiation in early November, the total volume of repurchased shares has exceeded 9 million units, highlighting the bank's ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value amid market volatility.

Ad

Fresh Commerzbank information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Commerzbank analysis...