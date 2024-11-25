Nabaltec recorded revenue growth across the group of 1.5% y-o-y to €158.2m at 9M24, with sales volumes increasing 7.9% y-o-y despite selling prices falling. Functional Fillers revenue grew by 3.8% y-o-y to €114.1m due to strong demand for its viscosity optimised and fine precipitated aluminium hydroxides. Speciality Alumina revenue, however, decreased 4.1% y-o-y, partially offsetting group revenue growth due to a lack of impetus for reactive alumina in the wider market. Group EBIT grew 28.2% y-o-y to €16.8m (10.3% margin), due to higher capacity utilisation and lower costs of materials, energy and maintenance, particularly in Q324.

