Nitches inc: InTheZone Labs Progresses Towards Amazon Listing, Expands Affiliate Program, and Shares Promising Phase One Testing Updates

Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH) is excited to announce significant strides for its flagship brand, InTheZone Labs. As the year winds down, the company continues to pave the way for its products to redefine the nutraceutical space in 2025.

Amazon Listing in Progress

InTheZone Labs is in the final stages of integrating its product line with Amazon.com. The company expects the listing process to be finalized by next week, aligning inventory and systems with the website to ensure seamless fulfillment. This milestone will make InTheZone Labs' innovative bioceuticals more accessible to a wider audience, delivering the edge customers need to "Get In The Zone for 2025."

Affiliate Program Expansion Through ShareASale and Awin

InTheZone Labs has officially joined the ShareASale and Awin affiliate networks, offering partners a lucrative opportunity to promote premium, American-made supplements. Affiliates receive 20% commissions, a higher-than-average rate in the industry, with access to a growing library of promotional materials. New affiliates are encouraged to sign up and capitalize on the burgeoning demand for high-performance supplements.

Phase One Testing Results to Be Completed by December 7

InTheZone Labs has been conducting rigorous Phase One testing with select groups, including U.S. veterans, former NFL athletes, a team led by a Doctor of Chiropractic, a traditional medical doctor, and other professionals. Preliminary feedback on InTheZone Focused Extreme has been overwhelmingly positive, showcasing notable benefits:

?• Brain Fog Reduction: Participants reported significant clarity and focus throughout the day, even in high-stress or demanding environments.

• Decreased Coffee Dependence: Many testers noted they no longer needed their regular coffee intake, as Focused Extreme provided sustained energy and mental sharpness.

• Workout Synergy: Several testers observed enhanced pre-workout focus, with effects lasting well beyond their exercise routines.

One key finding from the testing revealed that larger individuals, such as former NFL players, achieved optimal results with an adjusted dosage. This feedback underscores the importance of tailoring guidance for different body types, ensuring maximum efficacy for all users.

Building a Strong Advisory Board

As part of the next phase of growth, InTheZone Labs is assembling a board of advisors composed of leaders from its Phase One testing groups. These experts, ranging from medical professionals to elite athletes, bring invaluable insights to the brand's development and messaging strategies.

Market Potential and Financial Perspective

The global nutraceuticals market is projected to exceed $650 billion by 2027, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and effective wellness solutions. InTheZone Labs is uniquely positioned to capture a nitche piece of this market by focusing on meticulously tested, American-made supplements. The company's strategic approach-prioritizing data-backed results before scaling marketing efforts-underscores its commitment to sustainable growth and investor confidence.

Looking Ahead

We believe the feedback from Phase One testing will validate InTheZone Labs' formulations and provide actionable insights for optimization. With its products set to launch on Amazon and a rapidly expanding affiliate network, the company is poised for a robust start to 2025.

"Our goal has always been to create supplements that deliver real, noticeable results," said John Morgan, CEO of Nitches, Inc. "The feedback from our testing groups has been invaluable, and we're excited to see how this momentum carries us into the new year. For those ready to unlock their potential, InTheZone Labs is the answer."

Sign Up As An Affiliiate

Affiliates and distributors interested in joining the InTheZone Labs movement are encouraged to sign up via ShareASale, Awin, or directly through the company's website at InTheZoneLabs.com.

:: LINK TO SHAREASALE :: https://account.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=161689

Stay tuned for additional updates, including Phase One testing results on December 1 and the launch of all three products-Focused Extreme, Youth, and Passion-on Amazon.com.

For more information, visit InTheZoneLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

