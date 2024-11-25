Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new website www.miivoholdings.com and an informational video. These platforms showcase MIIVO's strategy of investing in the development of groundbreaking AI tools, including an AI CFO Copilot for companies. This cutting-edge technology is being designed as an AI CFO to help small and medium-sized businesses analyze key metrics, forecast outcomes, and optimize resource allocation by integrating accounting and business software.

"At MIIVO, we are focused on investing in and building AI solutions with a mission to empower businesses by simplifying complex decisions," said Alexander Damouni, CEO of MIIVO Holdings. "By providing our AI CFO co-pilot to businesses, our goal is to enable businesses to thrive and succeed."

About Miivo Holdings Corp.: Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Alexander Damouni"

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

