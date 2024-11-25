Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) (the "Company") announces release of a benefits plan to those seeking ketamine therapies through member subscription. This will help directly address the mental health crisis through risk mitigation.

The CDC reports that one person dies from suicide every 11 minutes. The average person attempts suicide up to 25 times before a successful attempt. Populations of greatest risk include: healthcare professionals, veterans, first responders, construction workers, farmers, educators, students, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and those experiencing significant levels of poverty.

The benefit program, Revitalist's Relief Program, will allow anyone 18 years and older to enroll while looking at their risk of mental health concerns. This program is a year-long commitment and can be renewed annually. It will provide discounted access to ketamine, therapy, vitamins, psychotherapy, wellness coaching, functional mushroom supplements, and Revitalist's neuropeptide program.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker, states: "This program has been created to directly address the mental health crisis. Assuming everyone is at risk and providing treatment accordingly is the first step in solving this enormous issue. We have to disrupt the entire mental health system. The creation of this benefit plan allowing equitable access to everyone is the first step. Our healthcare system expects you know when to ask for help, when in fact, none of us do, because we haven't been properly educated. Revitalist's novel, validated risk mitigation scale will give the user a score between 0-100. Anyone can take the scale at any time by using our proprietary AI avatar, by email, and/or through text. We have created specific protocols with our medical and science teams that will allow the use of a streamlined system, breaking many of the barriers to access by providing a cost-effective system allowing greater engagement and inclusivity."

Revitalist's Relief Program will begin with Revitalist locations and will extend to partnership locations across the United States giving necessary access to effective therapies.

To learn more about the AI bot, visit Revitalist.com/shop.

To learn more about Revitalist's Relief Program, please call +1 833-633-1576, or visit Revitalist.com.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced-based services. Founded and led by Kathryn Walker, an advanced provider in the psychedelic space, Revitalist is at the forefront of this emerging field. Visit www.Revitalist.com for more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company's general business plans and the Company's expectation that it will be able to retain another MSO provider, if required. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, dated November 29, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231278

SOURCE: Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd