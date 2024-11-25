PeakPicks AI: PeakPicks - New AI Tool That Predicts Future Sales and ROI of Any Product on Amazon Reaches 1000 Users Within a Week

PeakPicks, a Delaware-based startup focused on research and development of predictive AI models surpasses 1000 users in a first week after launch. The model helps online sellers to get 85-97% accurate predictions regarding the future sales, ROI and net profit from any product they plan to sell on Amazon.com.

PeakPicks AI model leverages a proprietary two-step forecasting process, blending classification and regression models to predict product performance with remarkable accuracy. This approach enables sellers to not only identify promising products but also quantify anticipated growth.

"In the world of data-driven decisions PeakPicks makes a quality market analytics accessible to anyone," says Artem Kosilov, co-founder and CEO at PeakPicks: "Our AI can basically generate a unique business case for anyone: based on a few parameters the user inputs into the system we can identify a highly promising product and suggest a supplier for it, the seller just need to connect the dots and start making profit after that."

Key Features of PeakPicks AI:

High Potential Product Sourcing - Finding unique product and capitalizing on a future trend

PeakPicks AI's Product Sourcing tool helps sellers identify and source products that are currently at the very beginning of the upward sales and traffic curve. The AI model will make sure that the user's seller account on Amazon has no restrictions on selling such a product and provide a list of active suppliers for the proposed product.

Product Tracker - Making data-driven launch decisions effortlessly

Sellers can evaluate any product's profitability with detailed reports on essential metrics, including sales forecasts, ROI, breakeven points, and competitor analysis. By entering a product ASIN and budget, sellers receive a comprehensive analysis, enabling smarter launch strategies and better returns on investment.

AI Niche Finder - Discovering the top 10 profitable products tailored to individual seller

PeakPicks AI's Profit Finder delivers a customized list of the top 10 most profitable products to launch on Amazon, using criteria set by the seller. With detailed insights on trends, competition, and ROI, sellers can prioritize products with the highest profit potential.

AI Trending Products - Staying ahead with the top trending products on Amazon

The AI Trending Products feature offers a free, bi-weekly report on the top 50 products with high potential, enabling sellers to stay ahead of seasonal shifts and market demand. By monitoring real-time market data, this tool provides sellers with timely insights into trending items, helping them make informed stocking decisions.

Launch Promotions and Free Access

To celebrate the launch, PeakPicks AI is offering free access to its AI Trending Products feature, giving sellers a bi-weekly list of the top 50 products with the highest potential. Sellers are also encouraged to try other features with a limited-time free trial, allowing them to experience the full scope of PeakPicks AI's offerings at no cost.

About PeakPicks AI

Based in Delaware, PeakPicks AI is a fast-growing startup focused on simplifying product sourcing and profitability analysis for Amazon sellers. By combining AI-driven insights with user-friendly tools, PeakPicks AI enables sellers to maximize their profitability, reduce risks, and streamline the path to eCommerce success.

For more information, visit https://peakpicks.ai or check out our white paper for more technical details.

