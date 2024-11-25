WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Monday said it has received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award from the U.S. Navy, worth up to $999 million, to provide U.S. and coalition forces with resilient communications technology.Over the next five years, L3Harris will deliver its Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals (MIDS JTRS).L3Harris is one of two providers of the MIDS JTRS solution, which is a critical, software-defined Link 16 resilient communication radio for a variety of air, ground and maritime platforms.'The current threat environment requires the United States and its coalition partners collaborating together, in real time, to stamp out adversarial aggression near ally and partner sovereign borders,' said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. 'Our resilient technology ensures all users in these coalitions know where friendly forces are and what they are doing to inform a common operating picture and achieve mission success.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX