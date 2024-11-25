T-Mobile: T-Mobile Responds to Severe Pacific Northwest Storm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / T-Mobile

(Updated 11/22) SatCOLT deployed during 2024 Pacific Northwest Bomb Cyclone storm

November 22, 2024

Network Update

Restoration efforts continue today with significant progress in some areas east of Seattle impacted by the storm including Issaquah and Sammamish, Bellevue and other cities. While commercial power outages remain, our emergency teams have restored wireless service to the vast majority of the impacted area deploying over 180 generators in the first 36 hours following the storm. Additional SatCOLTs have been sent to impacted areas including southern King County in Maple Valley with an additional truck heading to Renton. Overlapping coverage is also helping to keep customers connected, and despite some hazardous conditions that remain, our teams are continuing to deploy temporary equipment and generators today.

Community Support

Free Wi-Fi and device charging for anyone who needs it is available at our store at 3618 Factoria Blvd. SE, Bellevue, Wash. through Friday, November 22. Please check back here for any changes.

First Responders

T-Mobile for Government continues to work with emergency management agencies across the region. Any needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

Retail Stores

The majority of our stores in the region are open. Please check our store locator before heading to nearest store.

November 21, 2024

A powerful windstorm hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, bringing destructive winds and rain that caused widespread damage and power outages in the state of Washington. T-Mobile teams have been activated to support recovery. Here's an update on how we're supporting restoration, with a focus on the heaviest-hit areas in greater Seattle,

Network Restoration

Our network emergency management team, local market teams and National Operations Centers are closely monitoring network performance. Some T-Mobile customers in areas east of the Seattle area - Bothell, Bellevue, Sammamish, Mercer Island, Renton and other cities - are experiencing service disruptions due to commercial power outages. Our teams are navigating hazards such as downed power lines and trees to continue assessing sites and making repairs where it's safe.

While commercial power is being restored, T-Mobile has deployed over 100 generators, with another 100 available today. Our network teams have temporary connectivity equipment, including heavy duty SatCOLTs (Satellite on Light Trucks) and SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) to provide additional connectivity.

First Responders

T-Mobile for Government is actively engaged with officials and emergency management agencies across the region to address priority restoration needs. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

Community Support

Free Wi-Fi and device charging for anyone who needs it is available at our store at 3618 Factoria Blvd. SE, Bellevue, Washington.

Concessions Update

While the majority of our customers are on plans with unlimited talk, text and data, for those who aren't we are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers starting today Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in King and Snohomish counties.

Employees and Retail

We have reached out to all our employees across the region to ensure their safety and understand any impacts to them and their families. For updates on local store operations, please use our store locator to check your nearest store, as some locations may be temporarily closed or operating under modified hours in the coming days.

T-Mobile's President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson provided another update today.

November 20, 2024

T-Mobile's President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson provided a quick update immediately following the storm.

For more information on T-Mobile's emergency response efforts and for tips to stay connected visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/emergency-response. For more information on T-Priority, coming soon for first responders, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/business/t-priority-network-slice-for-first-responders. Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

