500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A40F75 | ISIN: FR001400Q9V2 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Y
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
88 Leser
Exosens joins the MSCI France Small Cap index

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - 25 NOVEMBER 2024

EXOSENS JOINS THE MSCI FRANCE SMALL CAP INDEX

Exosens (Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, announces that it will join the MSCI France Small Cap index following the quarterly review of the constituents of MSCI indices.

The inclusion of Exosens in this index will be effective as of the market close of 25 November 2024.

Exosens share is already included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices, and is also a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

"We are pleased with the upcoming inclusion of Exosens in the MSCI France Small Cap index, which represents an important milestone as a listed company since our IPO of June 2024. This will contribute to increasing the visibility and the liquidity of our stock in the financial markets", said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

About Exosens
Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 1,700 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices, and is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.
For more information: exosens.com

Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Press Relations
Brunswick, exosens@brunswickgroup.com
Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13
Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78


