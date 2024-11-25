Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

WKN: A115DT | ISIN: NL0010776944 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3
Tradegate
25.11.24
18:30 Uhr
8,480 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 18:34 Uhr
107 Leser
Brunel International NV: Brunel's EGM approves appointment of Aad Kuiper as member of the Supervisory Board

Finanznachrichten News

Amsterdam, 25 November 2025 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announces the voting result of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of 25 November 2024.

The EGM approved the voting item on the agenda. As a result, Mr. Aad Kuiper was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board effective 1 December 2024 for a period ending on the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2028.

Frank van der Vloed (Chair of the Supervisory Board): "We are pleased to welcome Aad Kuiper to our Supervisory Board. His extensive experience in industrial and B2B environments aligns perfectly with Brunel's strategic direction. His proven leadership in international management and governance roles, including at Akzo Nobel, Hunter Douglas, and other prominent organisations, combined with his deep understanding of listed and family-owned businesses, will undoubtedly bring valuable insights and contribute significantly to our continued growth and success."

The EGM voting results will be placed on the company's website.

Source: Brunel International NV


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
