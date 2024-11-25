BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The franc touched 0.8848 against the greenback, setting a 4-day high.The franc rose to 0.9291 against the euro and 1.1131 against the pound, from its early 5-day lows of 0.9344 and 1.1225, respectively.The franc edged up to 174.06 against the yen.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 0.87 against the greenback, 0.92 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound and 179.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX