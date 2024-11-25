CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against some of its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The greenback recovered to 1.0466 against the euro and 1.2541 against the pound, from its early 4-day lows of 1.0530 and 1.2612, respectively.The greenback rose to 0.5835 against the kiwi, 0.6486 against the aussie and 1.4007 against the loonie, from an early 4-day low of 0.5869 and nearly 2-week lows of 0.6549 and 1.3927, respectively.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.03 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 0.57 against the kiwi, 0.63 against the aussie and 1.41 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX