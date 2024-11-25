BloomZ to Manage Sound Production for the Upcoming Anime Adaptation "Dark Machine"

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ)("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a leading Japanese anime production, audio production, and voice actor management company, announced its involvement in the sound production for the upcoming anime adaptation project of Dark Machine, the eSports-inspired Web3 video game.

Dark Machine takes players into a thrilling world of AI-powered dark mechas competing in high-stakes battle sets in futuristic arenas. This anime adaptation assembles an all-star creative team to bring the game's universe to life. Mr. Goro Taniguchi, the renowned director of ONE PIECE FILM RED and CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion, serves as the creative producer, while Mr. Hidetaka Tenjin, celebrated for his work on the MACROSS series, is the lead mecha designer. Animation production is managed by Production +h., known for acclaimed projects like The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.

Dark Machine was unveiled at "Comic-Con International: San Diego 2024." A promotional video and key staff were introduced, garnering significant interest. By building on the existing popularity of the Dark Machine Web3 video game, this anime project is poised to expand the franchise's universe and establish its global brand appeal.

"We are thrilled to contribute to the anime adaptation of Dark Machine, a project that unites some of the most respected and sought-after talents in the anime industry," said BloomZ CEO Kazusa Aranami. "Partnering with such a stellar team underscores our growing reputation in Japanese animation. This collaboration provides an incredible opportunity to showcase our sound production expertise and solidify our presence on the global stage. We are honored to be a part of such groundbreaking project."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

