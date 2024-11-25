HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release October numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, easing from 2.6 percent in September.Singapore will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, industrial output was flat on month and up 9.8 percent on year.Hong Kong will see October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 1.4 percent on month and exports added 4.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD53.2 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX