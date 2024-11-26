BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The pound fell to nearly a 2-month low of 192.55 against the yen, from Monday's closing value of 193.80.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 4-day lows of 1.2507 and 1.1118 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2567 and 1.1133, respectively.The pound edged down to 0.8352 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8346.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX