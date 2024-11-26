LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN.L) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 6.2 million pounds for the first half, significantly lower than 105.6 million pounds in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by losses on investments.The company incurred 10.5 million losses on investments compared with gains of 88.2 million pounds in the prior-year period.Net profit declined to 7.8 million pounds or 14.2p per share from 104.3 million pounds or 188.9p per share last year.Revenue for the period dropped to 19.6 million pounds from 122.7 million pounds in the previous year.Investment income decreased to 29.4 million pounds from 33.8 million pounds a year ago.Net assets as on September 30 were 2.918 billion pounds or 5346p per share, lower than 2.965 billion pounds or 5369p per share as on March 31.The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 19.69p per share, an increase of 4 percent from last year, to be paid to shareholders on January 9.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX