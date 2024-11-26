LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), a food service provider, on Tuesday reported a decline in pre-tax income for the full year. However, the company posted a rise in revenue, helped by its strong performance.For the 12-month period to September 30, the Group posted a pre-tax income of $2.056 billion, lower than restated $2.137 billion, reported for the previous year.Underlying pre-tax earnings were at $2.749 billion, compared with restated $2.426 billion in 2023.Net profit stood at $1.414 billion or 82.2 cents per share as against last year's restated $1.612 billion or 92.1 cents per share. Underlying profit was at $2.047 billion, higher than restated $1.838 billion a year ago.Underlying operating profit was $2.998 billion, compared with restated $2.592 billion a year ago. Operating profit rose to $2.584 billion from prior year's restated $2.313 billion.Underlying EBITDA rose to $4.145 billion from restated $3.620 billion last year.Revenue was $42 billion, up from previous year's restated $37.907 billion.The company will pay a final dividend of 39.1 cents which brings the total dividend for the year to 59.8 cents, higher than prior year's 52.6 cents per share. The final dividend will be paid on February 27, 2025 to shareholders on the register as of January 17, 2025.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects to register high single-digit underlying operating profit growth, with organic revenue growth of over 7.5 percent.Further, the company noted: 'The net impact of announced acquisitions, disposals and exits in 2024 and to date in 2025 is expected to reduce underlying operating profit by around $30 million in 2025.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX