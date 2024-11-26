SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), a Swiss healthcare company, Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) for $9 per share in cash at closing.The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.Roche will start a tender offer to acquire Poseida's outstanding shares for $9.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right or CVR offering milestone payments up to $4.00 per share in cash.The deal values Poseida at approximately $1 billion at closing, with the deal potentially reaching $1.5 billion. The closing price represents a 215% premium over Poseida's November 25 share price.Roche said the acquisition would help it to create new, advanced treatments for oncology, immunology, and neurology, making it at the forefront of off-the-shelf cell therapies.Roche and Poseida already work together on CAR-T cell therapies for blood cancers, and this deal strengthens their partnership which started in 2022.PSTX had closed its regular trading at 4.76% higher at $2.86 on the Nasdaq. In the extended trading, PSTX grew 11.19% further to $3.18.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX