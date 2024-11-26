BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled -RMB10.49 million, or -RMB0.11 per share. This compares with -RMB278.67 million, or -RMB2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to RMB845.02 million from RMB1.022 billion last year.Zhihu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB10.49 Mln. vs. -RMB278.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB0.11 vs. -RMB2.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB845.02 Mln vs. RMB1.022 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX