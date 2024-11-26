The commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck experienced a significant setback in the stock market on Tuesday, with shares plummeting 4.81 percent to €34.99. This marked decline followed the company's latest earnings report, which revealed concerning financial metrics. The quarterly earnings per share dropped substantially from €1.13 to €0.77 compared to the previous year's period, while revenue contracted by 5.19 percent to €13.14 billion. The stock's performance notably diverged from its recent 52-week high of €47.64, achieved just days ago on March 19, 2024, with trading volume exceeding 546,000 shares, indicating substantial investor activity.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Despite the current market turbulence, financial analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Daimler Truck's future prospects. Market experts have set an average price target of €52.75, suggesting significant upside potential from current levels. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, analysts project earnings per share of €4.16 and anticipate a dividend payment of €1.84, reflecting continued confidence in the company's fundamental strength despite recent headwinds.

