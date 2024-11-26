WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after plummeting during Monday's session on news of the nomination of Scott Bessent as the Treasury Secretary for Trump's administration and possible ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,25.14 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,650.70.'The atmosphere is positive, and cease-fire discussions have reached an advanced stage. It's only a matter of hours before an agreement is finalized and announced if progress continues as expected,' a Lebanese parliamentarian said Monday.Israeli media outlets Haaretz, Walla, Ynet, Kan and American news website Axios also reported progress in the U.S.-led ceasefire talks.In economic releases, U.S. building permits for October, house price index for September, U.S. Consumer Board's consumer confidence for November, U.S. new home sales for October and U.S. Richmond manufacturing index for November are slated for release in the New York session.At 2:00 pm ET, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's Nov. 6-7 meeting will be published.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX