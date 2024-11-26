KSrelief: Great Ormond Street Hospital Delegation Participates in International Conjoined Twins Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) is hosting the first-ever International Conference on Conjoined Twins in Riyadh on November 24-25, 2024, marking the 30th anniversary of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme. Among the distinguished participants, the delegation from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London stands out as the largest international contingent, bringing their expertise to this groundbreaking event.

The GOSH delegation, comprising world-renowned specialists, will play a pivotal role in the conference, with several members scheduled as notable speakers across various sessions. Their participation underscores the global collaborative effort in advancing conjoined twin separation techniques and patient care.

On the first day of the conference, Mr. Simon Blackburn, Consultant Neonatal and Paediatric Surgeon at GOSH, will present "Ethical aspects of conjoined twins separation". Dr. Felice D'Arco, Consultant Pediatric Neuroradiologist at GOSH, will present "Multiparametric Imaging for Presurgical Planning of Craniopagus Twins," sharing insights into cutting-edge imaging techniques crucial for complex surgical procedures. Professor Paolo De Coppi, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at GOSH, will discuss "Virtual reality and regenerative medicine: the future in planning and executing the separation," highlighting innovative approaches.

On the second day of the conference, Professor Owase Jeelani, Consultant Paediatric Neurosurgeon and Head of the Department of Craniofacial Surgery at GOSH, will share his experience with craniopagus cases, offering valuable insights from one of the world's leading pediatric hospitals. Prof. Silvia Schievano, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at UCL Institute of Cardiovascular Science and GOS Institute of Child Health, will present on "Surgical planning and 3D reconstruction," demonstrating the critical role of advanced technology in complex surgical procedures.

"GOSH is one of the few places in the world that has so many skilled teams under one roof to care for conjoined twins and give them the best possible treatment. We are proud of our long-standing relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and are delighted to share our expertise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme and the United Nations World Conjoined Twins Day," said Chris Rockenbach, the Managing Director International and Commercial at GOSH.

"This conference marks a significant milestone in our journey of providing world-class care for conjoined twins. The Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has evaluated about 143 cases from countries around the world, reflecting our commitment to humanitarian efforts and medical excellence. We are honored to host experts from GOSH and other international institutions, as their participation will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and contribute to advancing this specialized field of medicine," said Dr. Abdullah Al Moallam, the Director of Health and Environmental Department at KSrelief.

The conference will feature humanitarian and scientific sessions, bringing together experts from around the world to discuss advancements in conjoined twin separation and related humanitarian efforts. The event aims to showcase Saudi Arabia's leadership in the humanitarian and medical fields, particularly through its conjoined twins program.

This international gathering aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goals of enhancing the quality and efficiency of the Kingdom's healthcare and humanitarian sectors. The participation of the GOSH delegation, along with other international experts, is expected to contribute significantly to the conference's outcomes, fostering global collaboration and knowledge exchange in this specialized field of medicine.

The International Conference on Conjoined Twins promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the world's leading experts to share experiences, discuss innovative techniques, and chart the future of conjoined twin care and separation.

About Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London is an international centre of excellence in paediatric care, globally recognized as one of the few world-class hospitals for children with rare, complex or multiple conditions. Founded in 1852, GOSH is a globally renowned children's hospital and the leading paediatric hospital in Europe, championing education, research and innovation across 67 clinical specialties. Our dedicated International and Private Care service is tailored to international patients, treating children from over 90 countries, ensuring a nurturing and family-centered patient experience. To learn more visit: www.gosh.nhs.uk

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional and international organizations.

