WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales retail sales increased more-than-expected in October after falling in the prior month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.At constant prices, retail sales rose 1.3 percent annually in October, reversing a 3.0 percent fall in September. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent growth for the month.Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most, by 24.1 percent annually in October, and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment rose by 9.6 percent. On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear fell sharply by 12.8 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales surged 7.8 percent from September, when they dropped by 5.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX