OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has vowed that he will impose massive hikes in tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico and Canada immediately after taking office.This is in response to illegal immigration and 'crime and drugs' coming across the border from these countries to the United States, according to him.'On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,' Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social Monday. 'This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!'Trump added that import duty on Chinese goods will go up by 10 per cent until Beijing takes action to stem the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.'I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States - But to no avail.'The proposed trade tariffs could lead to sharp increase in costs for American businesses and consumers, and tensions in Washington's relationship with its three top trading partners, reports say.China, Mexico and Canada account for about 40 per cent of goods that the U.S. imports annually.China reacted to Trump's warning by saying, 'The idea of China knowingly allowing fentanyl precursors to flow into the United States runs completely counter to facts and reality.'Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement posted on X that Canada, 'Places the highest priority on border security and the integrity of our shared border' and is 'essential to US domestic energy supply.''We will of course continue to discuss these issues with the incoming administration.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX