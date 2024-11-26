BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - H World Group Limited (HTHT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB1.273 billion, or RMB3.99 per share. This compares with RMB1.337 billion, or RMB4.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, H World Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.372 billion or RMB4.29 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to RMB6.442 billion from RMB6.288 billion last year.H World Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.273 Bln. vs. RMB1.337 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB3.99 vs. RMB4.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB6.442 Bln vs. RMB6.288 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX