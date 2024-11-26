Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle.ai Integrates FOTOgpt.ai Studio into Map Dynamics, Enhancing AI Photography Capabilities for over 400 Enterprise Clients

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), the creator of FOTOgpt.ai, a leading AI-powered photography studio, is excited to announce its strategic integration with ARway.ai's ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY),(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), Map Dynamics (MapD) platform. This partnership brings FOTOgpt.ai's cutting-edge AI photography tools to MapD's extensive network of over 400 enterprise clients, creating new revenue opportunities and expanding the capabilities of both platforms.

MapD, a self-serve event management and mapping software solution, is widely used by event organizers to streamline planning, logistics, and customer engagement. Through this integration, FOTOgpt.ai's AI-driven photography capabilities will now be available to a broad range of industries, including major trade shows, conferences, expos, and other live events. FOTOgpt.ai's innovative technology empowers event organizers, exhibitors, and sponsors to easily capture high-quality, dynamic images, enhancing event content and creating new avenues for branding and marketing.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams for Event Organizers

By integrating FOTOgpt.ai's advanced AI photography studio into the MapD platform, Toggle.ai is providing event organizers with an efficient, cost-effective way to create professional-grade visual content. FOTOgpt.ai's AI-driven platform enables users to generate stunning images for promotional materials, social media campaigns, and virtual event experiences, all with minimal effort and maximum quality. This new offering opens up additional revenue streams for event organizers by enhancing attendee engagement, improving brand visibility, and offering sponsors and exhibitors new ways to showcase their products and services.

A Powerful Synergy with MapD's Enterprise Client Network

This collaboration introduces FOTOgpt.ai's capabilities to over 400 leading enterprise clients across various industries. MapD's client base includes well-known organizations such as American Tradeshow Services (ATS), ISACA, AAPC, NACE, and many others, representing some of the largest trade shows, expos, and conferences globally. By integrating FOTOgpt.ai's AI photography into MapD's robust event management platform, Toggle.ai can now offer its technology to a broad array of industries.

MapD's Extensive Client and Strategic Partnerships

MapD supports a diverse range of clients, including:

American Tradeshow Services (ATS) - MD Expo, NADC, HEAT

ISACA - Information Systems Audit & Control Association

AAPC - American Academy of Professional Coders

NACE - National Association of College and Employers Conference & Expo

IIABSC - Spring Conference

SNAPA - Annual Conference

SCAV - Southeast Veterinary Conference

MapD also benefits from key strategic partnerships, including those with IAEE (International Association of Exhibits & Exhibitors), TNSAE (Tennessee Society of Association Executives), and AENC (Association Executives of North Carolina), among others. These partnerships provide FotoGPT.ai with significant exposure and growth opportunities across the event tech ecosystem.

About Toggle.ai

Toggle.ai is the innovative force behind FOTOgpt.ai, a AI-powered photography studio designed to simplify the process of creating high-quality visuals. FOTOgpt.ai uses the power of artificial intelligence to automate photography, enabling businesses, marketers, and event organizers to produce professional-grade images with minimal effort. Toggle.ai's mission is to revolutionize the photography industry with AI, providing businesses with new ways to capture, generate, and leverage visual content for marketing, branding, and customer engagement.

About MapD

MapD is a self-serve event technology platform that offers an all-in-one solution for managing events, from trade shows to conferences and expos. MapD simplifies the logistics of event planning with real-time updates, automation, and powerful tools that help event organizers streamline processes like floor space sales, exhibitor management, and attendee engagement. MapD's future updates will include a native mobile app that will offer augmented reality (AR) wayfinding for in-person events and serve as a virtual venue for remote attendees.

The December launch of FOTOgpt.ai's API plugin will empower developers and businesses to integrate sophisticated AI photography features into their own platforms. The standalone app, expected in early 2025, promises an intuitive user experience with a wide array of creative and practical tools for photo editing and management.

