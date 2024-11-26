MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK) Tuesday said its Chief Executive Officer Christian Kohlpaintner has decided not to extend his contract, which ends on December 31, 2025, for personal reasons.'Christian Kohlpaintner has informed the Supervisory Board of Brenntag at an early stage of his decision, which will immediately initiate an orderly process for succession to the position of CEO,' the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX