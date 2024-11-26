WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM):Earnings: -$24.5 million in Q2 vs. $194.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q2 vs. $1.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $294.2 million or $2.76 per share for the period.Analysts projected $2.51 per share Revenue: $2.271 billion in Q2 vs. $1.938 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 - $10.10Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX